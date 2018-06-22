Open letter to Junet Mohamed over Jumwa saga

Greetings.

I come to you with neither ceremony nor acrimony on this chilly June morning to share with you my thoughts. If they rub you the wrong way, bear with me for I represent a constituency, too, even if you may not see it that way.

Those who read this column regularly appreciate that I do not dwell on politics much, for the simple reason that there is lots of that elsewhere on this newspaper.

However, your decision on Wednesday to write to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, seeking guidance on how to replace a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) does raise a few questions.

It is not lost on observers, yours truly included, that the person you seek to replace is none other than the vocal and influential Aisha Jumwa, Malindi MP.

It is also apparent that your decision is premised on malice—because of her decision to support Deputy President William Ruto. Skipping a Nasa rally is another of your perceived reasons to seek to kick her out of the House team.

I am not sure those are enough reasons to seek her removal from PSC. If there are other reasons, which I verily doubt to be the case, you are completely out of order. And here’s why.

Article 251 of the Constitution says that a member of a commission may be removed from office if they have violated the Constitution, gross misconduct, physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of the office, incompetence or bankruptcy.

I will not be so naive as to pretend that I am privy to the findings, if any, of your party about Jumwa’s perceived misdeeds. Indeed, neither would I want to be privy to such goings on, which would really amount to a kangaroo court of sorts.

As an advocate of openness and accountable public conduct by political leaders, I would be the last one to seek to defend her if she is guilty of any of the reasons cited above for official removal from the commission.

But as far as I am concerned, I have not come across any proof, evidence that there is any conceivable reason for Jumwa’s removal.

Indeed, I believe that should she choose to align herself to any party or political leaning, that is her choice.

You see, she represents a constituency, just as you do, having been elected by the people of Suna East constituency. She is accountable to her people, just as I pray you are.

The public does not know who is behind this move to kick her out apparently unprocedurally. But you are the face of the party, so you are looking right now like the bad boy, the villain holding the whip, just as the one in your title—Minority Whip.

It is in the public domain that Jumwa was elected in place of Gladys Wanga, with whom you share a few characteristics, which we shall discuss another day, so as to achieve regional balance.

In short, the likes of you are giving ODM a really bad name, and I am not saying the party was cotton clean to start with. It is this sort of intolerance that appears to have been the stock in trade for Kanu, when it fashioned the dreaded National Disciplinary Committee to whip into place “errant” members.

If you ask individuals with institutional memory, they will tell you Kanu was propped by diehards who were the powers that be of the day. They brooked no dissent.

Some wag even said every time then Kanu spokesman, the late Joseph Kamotho, opened his mouth, a thousand people defected from the party. That is not where you are going, or is it, honourable Junet?

Writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily