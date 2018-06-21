Prioritise cancer management, Raila tells State as he mourns fallen Migori senator

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has challenged the government to invest more in cancer treatment following the death of Migori Senator Ben Okello Oluoch who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

At the same time, senators have urged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to consider fronting an Oluoch kin to replace him.

Speaking at the home of the late Senator in Mlolongo, the legislators, who accompanied Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to condole with the family vowed to ensure their departed colleague’s legacy in continued.

“I was just discussing with my fellow Senators and realised that Senators Kajwang, Issa Juma Boy and myself are products of such an arrangement,” said Senate Minority Whip, Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Sen Fatuma Dullo echoed Mutala’s sentiments asserting that an Oluoch kin would continue the late Senator’s legacy in the Senate.

At Lee Funeral Home, Raila said the country lacks critical facilities to treat cancer despite the increase in the number of people being diagnosed with the killer disease each year.

He spoke when he led leaders from ODM party to condole with Oluoch’s family. Raila described the deceased politician as a humble leader with a promising career in politics.

“Death has robbed Migori county and the country of a self-made leader. It has also robbed the community of a broadcaster, who stood out in articulation of valuable issues such as sports, culture and leadership.