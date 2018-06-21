Nzomo criticises tutors over unfulfilled Kessha pledges

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Secondary school heads attending the 43rd annual Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) annual conference yesterday found themselves in a tight spot after their employer, Teachers Service Commission, accused them of failing to effect previous resolutions.

In an observation that subjected the relevance of the Kessha conference to scrutiny, TSC chair Lydia Nzomo said a financial and systems audit conducted in schools affected by the delocalisation programme has exposed massive rot, despite promises of integrity in a list of 16 resolutions made in last year’s conference.

“Why then do we have such disturbing reports of rape, abuse and neglect in our schools? You committed that you will continue to support Kenya National Examinations Council to ensure integrity and credibility of the national examinations.

“While it is true that the examinations were largely credible, it is disturbing that seven principals were interdicted along with a number of supervisors and invigilators over irregularities,” she said.

Nzomo urged school heads to take the commitments seriously, adding that it is the only way to turn round the management of schools and entire teaching profession.

She said the commission’s policies are all geared towards a transformative teaching service for quality education, singling out Teacher Performance and Development (TPaD), Continuous Teacher Professional Development (CTPD) and delocalisation as some of the plans to reform the sector.

“The teachers self-appraise their performance against the self-set targets in TPaD and together with their supervisors, discuss both weaknesses and strengths to help growth and deployment,” she said.

Evolved process

While noting that in the past, most performance appraisal models were designed to measure and assess employee performance, the TSC boss said, this has evolved into a process that manages and develops employees in a wider performance management context.

She said the Commission has been implementing the delocalisation policy since 2016, adding that newly recruited teachers are not posted in their home counties.

“School administrators are required to serve outside their county of birth and are not to serve for more than nine years in one station,” she said.

“It is the commission’s hope that this initiative will lead to improved efficiency, fostering of national integration and cohesion, and appreciation of our diverse cultures as well as improvement of outcomes for the learners. This is actually nationalisation,” she added.