Ouko queries Sh12 billion spending at troubled NYS

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Even before the dust settles on the Sh8 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, Auditor General Edward Ouko has raised fresh queries on the agency’s Sh12 billion spending for the last two financial years.

He also raised questions over yet another Sh8 billion presented to him for 2014/15 financial year and which was not adjusted to reflect the stock consumption or any impairment that arose.

Ouko (pictured) could also not ascertain an inventory balance of Sh503.7 million, part of which involves stock balancing amounting to Sh175.7 million from spares produced in the 2014/15 financial year, which he said had no movement during the year under review an indicator of obsolescence of the stock.

In a report tabled yesterday in the National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale, the Auditor General said he could not confirm the accuracy of non- current assets balance of Sh6.3 billion and Sh5.8 billion in the closing balance as stated by the NYS in its books in the year ending June 2017.

The revelation comes barely a month after 48 suspects, including Youth Affairs Principal secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS boss Richard Ndubai, were charged over Sh8 billion scandal at the service.