Uhuru leaves for Addis to attend Igad meeting

Irene Githinji & PSCU @gitshee

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today attend the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as part of the ongoing efforts to support the peace process in South Sudan.

The President will join other regional leaders from Igad member states, where they will review progress made so far towards revitalising the peace process.

Yesterday, State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze Dena said regional security remains an important factor to Kenya’s peace and development.

She affirmed that Kenya will continue to support peace initiatives in Sudan as an independent arbiter under Igad.

Meanwhile, Uhuru urged 13 newly appointed envoys to promote friendly and solid partnerships with the countries they have been accredited to.

He told the new ambassadors to go beyond the routine diplomatic relations and seek greater opportunities. Uhuru spoke at State House, Nairobi, where he hosted them to a luncheon.