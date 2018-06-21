Sh2b may be washed off in dams project

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The country is on the verge of losing close to Sh2 billion used to pay for the construction of small dams and water pumps.

The Department of Irrigation is also on the spotlight over unexplained imprests totaling to Sh23 million besides expenditure of Sh1 billion on acquisition of assets yet documents show the money was spent on buildings and structures with a note on construction of pans and dams.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly by leader of majority Aden Duale, the Auditor General Edward Ouko has questioned how the money was spent after the state department for irrigation claimed that the contract entered to were not dated.

He further claims that the department failed to provide detailed information to prove the dams were constructed.

Reads the report in part: “the validity, completeness and accuracy of the financial statements balances cannot be ascertained.”

On the expenditure of Sh922.5 million Ouko claimed the department actually raised some of the local purchase order in the month of June within eight days.

According to him, one of the LPO’S worth Sh48.1 million was raised on June 8 last year, another worth Sh195 million was raised on June 9, on June 10 another worth Sh303 million was raised followed by another one on June 13 worth Sh155.2 million.

Ouko further claimed that there was no evidence of individual’s evaluation score sheet of each contract for both technical and financial evaluation.