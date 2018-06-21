Duale now turns heat on Rotich over fake sugar

PD TEAM @PeopleDailyKe

Industrialisation Cabinet secretary Adan Mohammed has contradicted his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i over the contents of the illegal sugar in the country after he claimed the consignment does not contain mercury or any other mineral.

Mohammed spoke even as Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, tabled a dossier of 100 companies alleged to have imported sugar illegally using government connections.

Mohammed told the parliamentary Trade Committee that tests by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) found no elements of mercury. The statement differs with one given by Matiang’i, who last week said dangerous levels of mercury had been found in the sugar imported into the country by selected importers.

“Tests carried out by Kebs did not find any form of toxic metal as claimed. I, however, call on any one with contrary information to alert the authorities,” Mohammed told the committee which was meeting at a city hotel to discuss the amendments to the anti-counterfeit laws.

According to Duale, the importers brought into the country one million metric tonnes of sugar last year, far above what the country consumes in a year.

Duale tabled the names of the companies and the amount each was allocated to import by Treasury. Interestingly, all were given duty waiver by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.

The Leader of Majority now wants Treasury, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), the Kenya Ports Authority(KPA), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) be put to task for failing to address the illegal imports.

He, in particular, blamed Rotich for giving the waiver to the importers without the knowledge of Parliament as procedure demands.

“Rotich should tell the country why he bypassed Parliament in determining the amount of sugar to be imported,” said Duale.

Last week, after the first haul of sugar was impounded, Matiang’i who was accompanied by DCI director George Kinoti, announced that lab tests had found that the sugar contained elements of mercury and copper.

Meanwhile, another parliamentary committee has summoned four cabinet secretaries to respond to the current crisis in the sugar sector.

National Assembly committee chairman Adan Haji said they had summoned Matiang’i (Interior), Rotich (Treasury), Mohammed (Industrialisation) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) to appear before them on Monday to shed light on the current scandal.

The MPs have also summoned companies named in the scam to appear before the committee.

They include Nakuru Blanket, Raiply, Timsales, West Kenya, Webuye, Sukari Distributors, Ndiwa, JB Maina in Mombasa, among others.

Elsewhere, the parliamentary Agriculture committee has summoned management of West Kenya Sugar Company to shed light on the contraband sugar nabbed at Pan Paper premises last week.