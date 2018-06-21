Uruguay beats Saudi Arabia to eliminate Egypt

Moscow, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Uruguay joined hosts Russia in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia yesterday.

The win left the South Americans with six points and second in Group A, subsequently eliminating Egypt who were beaten 3-1 by Russia on Tuesday, their second straight loss.

In the early kick-off, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the World Cup as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0, condemning the north African team to an early exit.

The five-time world player of the year netted with an early header to go with the hat-trick he scored to rescue the European champions against Spain in their tournament opener.

The Real Madrid player, who won his fifth Champions League crown last month, now has 85 international goals, a record for a European player.

“I’m happy I scored the goal but the most important thing is that we won the game. We have to think match by match in order to progress,” he said.

“We knew if we lost we could be out. We knew Morocco would be giving their all. It was a surprise at the start because they were so strong. I managed to score a goal, it was great for me,” he added.

Disappointed Morocco coach Herve Renard said his side could take pride from their performances in Russia despite being out of the running to qualify for the knockout stages.

“We qualified for a World Cup after 20 years and we’ve showed that we can play football,” he said. Portugal face Iran in their final group game on June 25 in Saransk.

“Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase. We’re almost there (knockout stages) and then we’ll see. We’ll take things match after match. We will try to come first in the group,” Ronaldo said. -AFP