Eriksen the dangerman as Aussie bid to shape Cup destiny

Kazav, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Captain Mile Jedinak says Australia cannot afford to focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark looking for the win that could save their World Cup campaign.

A gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to France in their Group C opener has left the Socceroos targeting a win on Thursday as they seek to qualify from the group stages.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen, who scored 11 of Denmark’s goals in qualifying, is the key threat for Age Hareide’s side at the Samara Arena.

But Jedinak, who scored from the penalty spot against France, says improving on a disciplined performance which saw Antoine Griezmann hit a VAR (Video Assistant Referee)-assisted penalty before an Aziz Behich own goal in the dying minutes is also key for Australia.

“We know he (Eriksen) is a fantastic player and obviously he’s got a huge role to play for them,” said Jedinak. “But we’re not trying to focus on that.

We’ll definitely focus on them as whole and as a collective. We have to worry about ourselves as well, and how we’re going to implement our style on them.”

A solid defensive display against France won Australia plaudits but Bert van Marwijk’s men are on the ropes. -AFP