League side sign three Tusker players

James Waindi @PeopleSport11

SportPesa Premier League (KPL) side Posta Rangers has completed a hat-trick of signing from former league champions Tusker after landing striker Paul Odhiambo on a three-year deal.

Odhiambo who has also had initial stints with former champions Gor Mahia and Sofapaka is expected to add to Rangers depth as they chase a podium finish this season.

He joins veteran goalkeeper David Okello and international striker Edwin Lavatsa who also crossed from the brewers to the mailmen. Okello who started his career at Thika United before moving to different clubs including Sofapaka, has signed a three-year contract as well, while former Gor Mahia and Bandari striker Edwin Lavatsa has penned a one-year deal.

According to Rangers Team Manager John ‘Terry’ Wakhu the team has also dropped three players, Geoffrey Kataka who has yet joined bottom placed side Wazito, Levis Opiyo and international Peter Opiyo who has gone to seek greener pastures abroad.

Meanwhile, midfielder Edwin Seda has reunited with AFC Leopards after joining the 13-times champions from Mathare United yesterday. Ingwe has also raided Thika United and sealed the deals of highly rated duo of Eugene Mukangula and Musa Saad. Leopards chairman Dan Mule said they had also dropped six players and were still seeking to add a few more players to beef up the squad before the transfer window is closed.

Among the dropped players from Ingwe are journey man Collins ‘Gatusso’ Okoth, Ezekiel Otuoma, Alfred ‘Kemboi’ Wekesa, Henry Uche, Joseph Kuria and Eric Bekoe.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka has dropped five players from their playing unit in the ongoing transfer window.

The players include veteran Maurice Odipo who has had stints with Tusker, Bandari and Ushuru, utility player Kennedy Oduor, goalkeeper Emmanuel Opiyo, defender Vitalis Okumu and Hillary Echesa who officially joins the technical bench as the Team Manager.