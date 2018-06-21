Captain elated with Davis team performance so far

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya’s Davis Team captain Rosemary Owino is excited about the dazzling start to the Group 3 Africa Zone Championships currently underway at Nairobi Club.

Ahead of their tie against Namibia today, Team Kenya are bubbling with confidence after consecutive sweeps against Uganda and Mozambique in their quest for promotion into Group Two.

The team that comprises Ismael Changawa, Sheil Kotecha, Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot have so far had a solid start with straight-forward wins over their opponents at a turf familiar to them.

“It has been good for us so far, tactics and strategy going right as planned and we want to just polish up on weak spots.

My players have been fantastic and the fact that we have home support has been inspiring. We prepare now for Namibia which will be challenging but we are up for it, they have good players too,” said Owino.

The home side has had lynchpin Changawa on form after downing Boris Aguma and Franco Tata in straight sets using his power play and he is also sounding positive with the team’s progress.

“We feel right at home with a surface we are used to. It might be difficult for others plus the weather effects but we feel the need to take advantage. So far, the team looks very good and playing great tennis against experienced opponents as well.

Our target remains promotion and we want to push the limits. Personally, even with a recovering shoulder injury am getting by so I just await my next fixture,” said the American-based player.

The doubles team pairing of Kibet and Kotecha have also had a fine run thus far after clinching two matches on the trot. Their chemistry and movement on court has been making light work of their Ugandan and Madagascan opponents.