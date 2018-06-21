Matatus? Not me!

For the past few weeks I’ve been rambling, here and in real life, about how spatially inefficient cars are, and if we don’t all start using public transport immediately, they will clog all our cities to a standstill.

This surprisingly strong sentiment has been exacerbated by the endless traffic jams in Nairobi and started a simmering but intense desire to own a motorcycle.

I’ve also been preaching, very fastidiously, the gospel of public transport and blindly supporting even the weakest attempts at decongestion; yes even the stupid red line on Thika road.

I’ve rightly argued that it’s better for the environment, our bank accounts and the economy if we all took the bus, as we’d do more, faster.

But I’ve also mulled the latest proposal by the county government to introduce two car-free days in the CBD. I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m a hypocrite because I genuinely have zero intention of giving up my car.

The only reason I’ve been advocating for everyone else to take the bus is to leave the roads empty for people who really want to drive. My excuse has always been that it’s my job to drive and review cars so I have to drive everywhere. But it’s really just because I can’t stand matatus.

However, about a month back I noticed my car sputtered black water droplets and plumes of white smoke while idling in the morning warm up.

Two weeks later I noticed a puddle of oil on the ground. The overhead gasket was shot and the black stuff was like an active volcano. An overhaul was necessary and the only mechanic I trust could only work on it intermittently.

The stars further misaligned and two cars I’d planned on reviewing, the 2018 Prado and 2018 VW Tiguan, fell through and I had no wheels. I find cabbing a bit pretentious and expensive and therefore decided to take a matatu.

By the end of the first minutes of the first day however, I remembered why I loved cars and hated matatus and made a hurried list of the most annoying things.

Coughers: We’re in the middle of flu season and everywhere you turn someone’s nostrils are pregnant with a contagious sneeze. The first Monday morning to work had me seated next to one such afflicted lady. I flinched every time she sneezed and the windows wouldn’t budge.

I’m a germophobe and spent the thirty-minute journey accepting the fact that I now had a cold. I write this after about a week and for some reason every matatu I used had at least one contagious commuter.

Mad drivers: Passengers are at the mercy of the driver and unwilling participants in their theatrics. Day one on the commute back home, I boarded a rickety 14-seater piloted by an incompetent lunatic. This lead-footed imbecile had no understanding of braking distance and as a result, we were constantly thrown about.

Then was his incessant honking and aggressive swerving, at times harassing pedestrians off the pavement. He’d over-rev the engine and grind the gears, which I found particularly excruciating.

Inconvenient: Having your own car is like having a house you can drive around in. You can put stuff in like an umbrella in case of rain, carry a sizeable homemade lunch, carry your laptop safely and even an extra outfit if you’re going out in the evening.

You can theoretically carry all that onto a matatu but you’ll be a bungling mess and your laptop will likely get stolen. Then, of course, is the distance you have to walk to get to the stage, work and then back the same way, with the day’s shopping. No thank you, I’d much rather I had a car.

Everyone would rather have a car. The banks know it too and have been dishing out loans like confetti at a birthday party. Now with my derriere firmly planted back in the driver’s seat and the speakers gently humming Dave Brubeck’s Time Out, I no longer mind the traffic or the cost of fuel.

I still have the commuter’s cold but at least I’m not generously distributing it, making cars at the very least, a much healthier alternative.