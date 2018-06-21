Anxiety in Mara as wildebeest delay

Disappointed international tourists end vacation in game reserve without witnessing one of the wonders of the world—annual gnu migration

The annual tourism peak season in Kenya’s Masai Mara Game Reserve is set to take off this year without the wildebeest migration. Visitors from all parts of the world have started trooping to the wildlife sanctuary but are disappointed with the gnu trek delays.

It is the first time in many years for the event— one of the wonders of the world— not to happen in stipulated time. Around this time last year, hundreds of wildebeest had already crossed the crocodile-infested Mara River into Masai Mara from Serengeti National Park in Northern Tanzania.

Already, some tourists are regretting that they have to leave the country without witnessing the migration. “We thought we had arrived in time to watch the crossings on the banks of Mara river,” said Alan Fraser from Arkansas, US.

Fraser, his wife and 12-year-old daughter had checked in at Mara Intrepids tented camp on Friday last week and left on Monday. They were disappointed that they would fly back without watching the spectacular annual event. “We will return without recording the event. Apart from watching wild animals, we will have nothing to tell our friends and relatives about back home,” he said.

Uday Pancholi and his wife Priyanka from Mumbai, India who are visiting the famed reserve for the third time in 22 years, will also fly back this week without watching the phenomenal migration.

However, they are happy after watching other wild animals and interacting with local Masai in their manyattas (traditional, mud-roofed houses). “We flew in specifically to watch wildebeests cross the river. We have watched it before, but still wanted to witness it again before the sunset of our lives,” said Pancholi.

Gloria Summay, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) ecologist for Serengeti Ecosystem, said wildebeests are now in Gurumeti area, Southern Serengeti, more than 200km to Sand River Crossing Point in Mara River.

She said the sprawling Serengeti is still green because of the ongoing rains, which is causing the delay. “Most years around this time, Serengeti is dry and without grass. Were it not for the rains, the first group of between 100,000 and150,000 gnus would have already crossed into Masai Mara,” she said.

Hoteliers in Mara say the migration will take place between late next month and mid August, one-and-a-half months late. “Our clients are disappointed. Most will go back without watching the crossings,” says Kevin Mwendwa, general manager, Mara Intrepids and Mara Explorer Camps. He blames tour operators for booking their clients without advising them of the unexpected delays.

Jackson Soit, a tour guide for Sarova Mara Game Camp, said tourists have been camping along the Mara River at Sand River Crossing Point since Wednesday last week, hoping to watch the first group crossing, but are disappointed. “They are not interested in watching other wild animals. They want to see wildebeests crossing. From their comments and the looks on their faces, they are quite unhappy,” said Soit who has been a tour guide for 16 years.

About two million animals were expected to cross between this month and early September to graze and calve before returning to Serengeti in late September. Lodges and tented camps within the park are already recording about 60 per cent bed occupancy.

Keekorok Lodge, Sarova Mara Game Camp, Serena Mara Lodge and Mara Intrepids Camp are some of establishments inside the park that are almost fully booked this weekend. “Despite the delays in migration, we are doing fairly well,” said John Pere, general manager, Keekorok Lodge.

Meanwhile, Kenya tour operators want unhindered access to Tanzania’s Serengeti park from the Mara during this year’s tourism peak season. Mara and Serengeti share the same ecosystem.

Many visitors to the Mara to watch the annual wildebeest migration also want to tour Serengeti. The Kenyan operators have called on Tanzania to relax rules prohibiting them and their vehicles from crossing the border, which inconveniences tourists.

“The Kenya government should make prior arrangements with Tanzania for us to take our clients to and from Serengeti during the season,” said Njoroge Gichina, the national chairman, Kenya Tour Guides and Drivers Association.

Three years ago, Tourism Minister Najib Balala said the border point would be opened. Tourists from Mara wishing to visit Serengeti are forced to use Sirare and Namanga border points.