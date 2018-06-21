Finger-licking menus on offer in Eastlands, too

Right in the heart of Ruai estate, Nairobi, is Sunside Guesthouse, where chef Ken Gitonga is using his long experience in the kitchens of international hotels to satisfy eager appetites

Faith Chebet @Chebetkorir

After exploring the different cuisines, coffees and wines on offer in Nairobi city centre and in the rich suburbs of Karen, Lavington, Kileleswa, Parklands and Runda, we recently decided to find out what’s cooking in eastlands.

We ended up a Sunside Guesthouse, located in Ruai estate. Your Comfort, Our Priority, that is the mission statement that greets you when you make your first visit to the hotel near Makongeni stage off Kangundo Road.

As you walk through the entrance, warm greeting at the reception welcomes you. A porter leads you to a luxurious lounge area, complemented by sounds of water from an outdoor pool.

After a guided tour of the facility, I have so much to say about it, but I’d rather focus on the food, for now. The head chef is a gentleman named Kenneth Gitonga, who proudly said he was born in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi county.

We sat at the restaurant courtyard for several minutes and patiently waited for our lunch. It took some time but, we realised later, it was worth the wait. We had chosen three combined dishes from the Sunside menu.

First, there was a serving of kienyeji chicken filled with onions, tomatoes and coriander, which I thought was faultless in tastes. Accompanying the dish were green plantains, better known as matoke. The meal was perfect, so much so that you’d want to order a take away portion.

We also had beef stir-fry that magically appeared on our table as I don’t quite remember ordering them, (maybe because of a beer that I previously had taken). Also tasty were chips masala; the chilli was just the right amount, especially when eaten with kachumbari.

I probably found far too many of my favourite dishes here, but what really delivered both in terms of flavour and execution was the goat fry. It cut through quite well and all of the accompaniments exploded nicely in my mouth. The unusual, fried red onions made this dish really sing, complementing the flavour of chevon beautifully.

I however, missed my favourite red wine, which I think would have worked well with the food. The damage to our wallets was a Sh2,000. Quite pocket- friendly, I think. The servings here are larger than you think, but thus so far, so good. I really loved the simple ambience and the friendly staff that will sure make me go back.

The chef said he utilises the finest and freshest produce, which Sunside can get, creating seasonal and ever-changing menus. He is also professional, having formerly worked at a leading hospitality institution in the country. He has worked at Sunside for almost two years and is spearheading a kitchen staff to make the hotel’s restaurants popular in the industry.

The hotel prides as a quality budget guesthouse with a pleasant and courteous environment that sure did make our visit memorable.

There is a lot of glamour here, paired with incredible views of far-off Mount Kilimambogo and closer home, Koma and Lukenya hills, which needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Earlier, I had noticed the hotel rooms are impeccably styled with complimentary TV, Free Wi-Fi, intercoms, and modern furniture, which include spacious wardrobes (really useful for long-staying guests) and clean well-laundered linen and stylish interior décor.

The executive double occupancy goes for Sh5,000 for bed and breakfast and Sh8,000 for the full board. A twin bed double occupancy costs Sh3,500 for bed only and Sh7,500 for full board.

The restaurant also offers a fashionable west-end style dining and traditional African cuisines. Simply put, go try it now yourself.