Britam shareholders get Sh757m dividend

Britam Holdings Plc shareholders yesterday approved Sh756.9 million to pay dividends for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2017. The dividend of 35 per cents per share is a 17 per cent increase from what they received in 2016.

The firm attributed improved payout to enhanced dividends earned from its subsidiaries. The diversified financial services group has consistently declared dividends to shareholders since its listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in 2011.

Speaking during the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Group managing director, Benson Wairegi said the partnership signed between Britam and International Finance Corporation (IFC) was a sign of high approval in the firm’s future.

He said the funds raised will support strategic projects including consolidation of the group’s leadership position across its businesses in insurance, asset management and property in line with its 2016-2020 “Go for Gold” strategy.

The group’s pre-tax profit declined to Sh865.8 million compared to Sh4.2 billion in 2016 due to a change in valuation method for long-term liabilities to gross premium valuation method from the previously applied net premium valuation method in compliance with provisions of the Insurance Act as amended by the Finance Act 2015.

Shareholders also passed a special resolution to review the company’s articles of association and align them with changes in laws relating to the Code of Corporate Governance Practices for issuers of Securities to the public, the Unclaimed Financial Asset Act and the 2015 Companies Act.