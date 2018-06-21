Murang’a landslide victims to get Sh100,000 for rebuilding

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) in collaboration with the County and National governments shall help construct new houses for the families whose homes were destroyed by landslides in Murang’a county recently. KRCS secretary general Abbas Gullet said about 300 families were rendered homeless by landslides.

Speaking during a meeting with the Disaster Management Committee in Murang’a, he said they have mobilised funds to cater for the victims in various parts of the county.

“We have managed to raise Sh700,000 million from well wishers and we have the additional Sh1 billion from the National government and this shall go a long way in helping the victims,” he said.

Gullet said each of the affected families shall get Sh100,000 to enable them to rebuild their homes and move on with their lives.

“We might not be able to get the victims all they lost but we are prioritising the most basic things such as shelter, food and clothing,” he said. Governor Mwangi wa Iria there is need to map out the potentially risky areas.