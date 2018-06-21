ODM moves to kick Jumwa out of PSC

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Fresh leadership wrangles have rocked Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after the top leadership started the process of removing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa as a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The move comes just a day after some legislators from Coast region skipped a retreat in Mombasa called by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and also copied to the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, Minority Whip Junet Mohamed asked Muturi to give guidance on how to remove a commissioner from office.

Although he did not name the commissioner, the person being referred to is Jumwa as she is the only nominee representing ODM in the commission.

According to Article 251 of the Constitution, a member of a commission may be removed from office only over serious violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of the office, incompetence or bankruptcy.

“I seek guidance on how to remove and replace a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) appointed under Article 127b clause 2 of the commission. Your urgent consideration of this matter will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter in part.

In the commission, Nasa is entitled to three slots, one of which must come from the Senate, and the other two from the National Assembly while the Jubilee Party is entitled to four positions.

Jumwa was elected to represent ODM in February after the party was forced to drop Homa Bay Women’s Rep Gladys Wanga from its list of nominees to the commission.

The retention of Jumwa came after Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) headed by Kalonzo Musyoka which is part of Nasa together with Amani National Congress (ANC) headed by Musalia Mudavadi declined to drop the name of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi as its representatives to the commission.