World should manage refugee crisis humanely

Yesterday Kenya joined the international community in marking the World Refugee Day. However, there is no end in sight for the heavy refugee burden that Kenya is shouldering.

If anything, the numbers continue to rise because of the instability in the region, especially in neighbouring South Sudan and Somalia.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR), Kenya was hosting 486,460 refugees by the end of January, nearly half of them (49 per cent) living in Dadaab refugee camp, 38 per cent in Kakuma and 13 per cent in urban areas.

Globally, the refugee problem is growing at a galloping pace. The UN says 2.9 million people were seeking asylum in 2007, which happens to be the biggest single-year rise in the history of the UNHCR.

The rise is attributed to ongoing conflicts in Syria, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan. As a result, the global refugee numbers now stand at 68.5 million, according to UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

It is worrying, however, that as the number of people seeking asylum grows, the resistance, not just by governments but also citizens to refugees is on an unprecedented rise. Nations are resorting to tighter, even cruel, measures to block refugees while nationalist attitudes and xenophobic attacks are widespread.

To a large extent, the resistance to refugees is attributed to fears such as terrorism and economic concerns, where citizens fear that refugees provide cheap labour, thus take away their jobs. There are also cultural concerns, particularly in Europe and America, where the influx of immigrants is seen as posing a danger to dominant cultures.

But in a world beset with conflicts, poverty, political persecution and economic woes, refugees will be part of our societies for generations to come. Despite many misgivings, refugees are not entirely a burden.

Besides being fellow human beings who deserve help in time of crisis, given the chance, they can improve themselves and add value to host nations. Many refugees have also ended up becoming the agents of peace, change and progress back home.

The challenge for nations and the international agencies like UNHCR is to manage the crisis in a way that benefits both the asylum seekers, the host nations and their citizens.

For economically struggling countries like Kenya and her East African neighbours who take in the bulk of refugees from South Sudan, Somalia and the DRC, they deserve greater assistance of the international community to enable them effectively manage the refugee challenge.

A case in point is the need to address the association of terrorism to refugee camps in the northern Kenya that the government has raised, with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.