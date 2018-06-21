Kenya needs strategy to harness blue economy

We all love fish, don’t we? Even for communities that have previously harboured cultural inhibitions on eating ‘reptiles’, especially Central region Bantus, fish has become a delicacy. Unfortunately, fish protein is quite a pricey food in relation to its alternatives.

But things should not be this way, not with the huge amount of natural water masses on our land. From the Indian Ocean to Lake Victoria, Kenya has a vast potential blue economy. The main problem is that we have greatly polluted our waters and also run out of ideas of harnessing this sustainable resource.

Loosely defined, the blue economy is the use of ocean resources for sustained economic growth and improved livelihoods. It comprises mainly fisheries, tourism, maritime transport and renewable energy.

According to the World Bank, Fisheries account for about 0.5 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It offers employment for over two million Kenyans through fishing, boat building, equipment repair, fish processing, and other ancillary activities.

This is quite an underperformance, considering that Kenya has a maritime territory of 230,000 square kilometres and a distance of 200 nautical miles offshore. This is an area equivalent to 31 of the 47 counties.

World Bank statistics estimate that the global blue economy contributes about $ 1.5 trillion per year (three per cent of global GDP), and creates approximately 350 million jobs in fishing, aquaculture, coastal and marine tourism, and research activities.

The contribution of the blue economy in the country’s economic growth cannot be overemphasised. Kenya has prioritised the blue economy in achieving Vision 2030, which resonates with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Aspiration 1, on blue/ocean economy for accelerated economic growth.

The need to develop the blue economy is also consistent with achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

Due to overreliance on agriculture, we have largely ignored forming dedicated strategies on exploitation of water resources. For instance, aquaculture is a grossly unexploited venture that could earn the country millions of dollars in revenue. This has exposed the country to massive exploitation of her fisheries by pirate fishing vessels.

Our supermarket shelves are saturated with canned and frozen fish from foreign countries due to our inability to process these products. This has denied both direct and indirect jobs to thousands of people living in Coast region.

Another area that has potential is coast water sports. While several of our beaches are world renowned, attracting hordes of tourists, little has been done in developing and promoting water-based sports.

There is also no reason why we cannot host international fishing, surfing and yachting competitions at the Coast. In addition to our beaches acting as sunbathing sites, they are also ideal for competitive sports such as beach volleyball. The government should work with the relevant sporting bodies to include Kenya in the annual calendar of the competitions.

I see no reason why lakes Victoria and Turkana, and to a smaller extent Lake Nakuru and Elementaita, cannot also be included in our portfolio of blue economy resources. In addition to fish farming in the first cluster, the four large lakes are valuable both as venues for tourism and water sports.

Meanwhile, we must identify and address both the environmental and man-made challenges threatening the harnessing and growth of the blue economy. These include climate change particularly ocean acidification, sea surface temperature change, sea level rise and increased intensity of storms.

In addition, we need to guard against pollution from land-based and marine activities, unsustainable fishing practices, marine invasion species, habitat destruction from coastal development and extractive industries, poor governance and over-fishing remain key challenges facing countries exploiting potential of blue economy. – Writer is executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]