Why AFD remains key asset in Kenya’s development

Rémy Rioux

As I come to Kenya for the first time as the head of the French Development Agency (AFD), I am very impressed by its economic growth in the past decade. Kenya’s role in the regional economic development and political stability cannot be gainsaid.

Though Kenya and the region still face major challenges, especially in poverty alleviation, urban transport and food security, they also have key assets for building a better future for citizens.

For the 20 years AFD has been operating in Kenya, I am proud to say it has been part of these assets—supporting development projects to the tune of €2.2 billion (Sh257 billion). Let me illustrate:

First, we have been supporting Kenya in achieving clean renewable energy that is unique in Africa and the world. We have co-financed the geothermal site of Olkaria and funding the development of solar and wind power facilities.

This is of utmost importance in the fight against climate change. Access to affordable power is also an asset for the manufacturing sector, a key job opportunities creator.

Secondly, Kenya has a vibrant private sector and AFD is an active participant in this. We directly support commercial companies’ investments through our subsidiary PROPARCO.

We also finance not-for-profit private companies such as Aga Khan Hospitals in Nairobi on cardiology, Mombasa and Kisumu on mother and child health.

Our investments in private sector on efficient renewable energy through the SUNREF programme stands out and will go a long way in ensuring the private sector takes its share of investment to attain the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. We also enable more job creations, regional integration and innovations on the digital economy.

Thirdly, Kenya’s unique biodiversity is an asset. AFD is accompanying projects that contribute to protect the environment and the wildlife. We are supporting Kenya Wildlife Service on conservation of the Marsabit National Park.

We are financing investments in urban sanitation and have supported the Green Belt Movement in their strong steps to plant millions of trees. These are noble actions in mitigating the effects of climate change and also have a direct economic impact on the tourism industry and conservancy.

Mark of trust

Of course, all this comes at a cost. Many Kenyans worry about the long-term sustainability of national public debt. We, in France, also harbour the same worries!

That is why AFD is providing to Kenya soft loans that are much cheaper than those in the market, and for projects that clearly have real impact on the socio-economic development.

We provide grants whenever necessary, especially for technical assistance, studies, innovative projects, governance or cultural industries. During this visit in Kenya, I will, in fact, sign a grant deal with HEVA Fund.

Moreover, we directly finance parastatals on their own balance sheet, which is quite unique in Kenya and a mark of trust. For instance, I will sign, during my stay here, a credit agreement with KenGen for a new wind farm in Meru.

This is complementary to what other development partners are doing, especially the European Union that provides Kenya with large grants from the European Development Fund, out of which 19 per cent come from the French taxpayers.

AFD’s presence and activities in Kenya is an asset that has and will continue(d) to improve livelihoods and inspire France’s transformation, moving us closer to a world in common. – The writer is French Development Agency’s chief executive