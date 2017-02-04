  • search

NEWS

Is Atwoli what the doctor ordered?

The last time Francis Atwoli tried his hand at mediation, it resulted in loud grumbling in some quarters. That...

BUSINESS

High inflation bad for nascent small enterprises

MORRIS ARON Inflation hit an 11-month high in January driven mainly by increased food prices. Data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicated that inflation—the general ris...

SPORTS

Court battle looms as Sofapaka, Muhoroni insist they are in SPL

Controversially relegated teams Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth are adamant that they will play in the 2017 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) as they maintained that they have submitted a...

FEATURES

Sheesha café chill-out

Traditionally associated with Middle Eastern culture, sheesha, also called shisha, has become gradually popular locally in recent years, with cafés and lounges cropping up in towns...

ENTERTAINMENT

Talk Central: King Kaka

King Kaka talks about he's new song called 'Milele' https://youtu.be/ulls3T7wJbg  