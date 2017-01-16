A section of AIPCA leaders from the Nairobi diocese now say they will not recognise new leaders voted in last...
NEWS
Jubilee leaders urge Peter Kenneth to drop his ambition for Nairobi governorship
Residents of North Horr lose over 80% of their livestock to drought
Cord leader Raila Odinga accused of using land as a campaign tool in Narok county
Three people killed by suspected bandits in the wake of mass voter registration launch
BUSINESS
SME mentor spreads wings to Mombasa
A local small and micro enterprises mentorship firm, Signups, is now expanding its business operations to Mombasa and Kisumu following a business in Nairobi since 2009. The compa...
SPORTS
KPA sail to basketball finals as they sink Co-op Bank in style
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women have advanced the basketball women Premier League finals after cushioning opponents Cooperative Bank Kingdom Queens 3-0 in the best of five semi-...
FEATURES
Services can begin with a voter’s card…
It is every citizen’s right to access services, just as it is every citizen’s duty to pay taxes. It is also every citizen’s right to raise the roof when services are not available...
ENTERTAINMENT
Bizarre ways folks used to pinpoint witches
Mediaeval witch hunts were characterised by a series of several petty tests of guilt. Either way, the accused persons just had to be found guilty Over the weekend, two women were l...