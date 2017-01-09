  • search

NEWS

Tight Security as former nominated MP Mark Too is buried

The late nominated MP Mark Too was laid to rest at his Maziwa farm  in Kapseret farm on the outskirts of Eldor...

BUSINESS

Rising Somalia moots plan to recognise top businesses

After decades of war, Somalia has risen and it keeps going. Business is thriving and the economy is growing, a fact even the World Bank acknowledged in its report this year, Transi...

SPORTS

El Kaddouri replaces Amrabat for Morocco

Rabat, Sunday @PeopleSports11 Napoli midfielder Omar El Kaddouri has been named in the Morocco squad for theAfrica Cup of Nations replacing Watford’s Noureddine Amrabat who has bee...

FEATURES

Lenovo Vibe P1m specifications

Perhaps you are now looking for a new phone after indulging in the festivities. Lenovo Vibe P1m offers you a number of unique features. After using the Lenovo Vibe P1m, the device...

ENTERTAINMENT

Five ways to survive with little cash this month

The time to kick your wild spendthrift-habits out of the window is now as the extremely heated month of January is already here with us. January comes with so many things to attend...