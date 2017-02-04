The last time Francis Atwoli tried his hand at mediation, it resulted in loud grumbling in some quarters. That...
BUSINESS
High inflation bad for nascent small enterprises
MORRIS ARON Inflation hit an 11-month high in January driven mainly by increased food prices. Data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicated that inflation—the general ris...
SPORTS
Court battle looms as Sofapaka, Muhoroni insist they are in SPL
Controversially relegated teams Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth are adamant that they will play in the 2017 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) as they maintained that they have submitted a...
FEATURES
Sheesha café chill-out
Traditionally associated with Middle Eastern culture, sheesha, also called shisha, has become gradually popular locally in recent years, with cafés and lounges cropping up in towns...
ENTERTAINMENT
Talk Central: King Kaka
King Kaka talks about he's new song called 'Milele' https://youtu.be/ulls3T7wJbg