President Uhuru Kenyatta today took his voter registration campaigns to Meru county in a rally where Meru supr...
BUSINESS
Driven to food app by a car puncture
Ordering or buying a ready-to-eat meal is taking root fast in Kenya. Entrepreneurs are coming up with innovations so that consumers can get what they like at the snap of a finger....
SPORTS
Ghana target last-eight, Egypt chase first win
Ghana can secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a group game to spare if they beat Mali in Group D in Port-Gentil on Saturday. Avram Grant’s side,...
FEATURES
Joseph Kanga’ra, Director, Let’s Go Party Tents
Tell us about Let’s Go Party We are an events management business that has been in operation since 2012. What size of tent and how many of those would be enough for a wedding? It d...
ENTERTAINMENT
Talk Central SN2EP1: SAUTI SOL
Kalekye Mumo gets Upclose and Personal with SAUTI SOL. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoRqxlmWDEM