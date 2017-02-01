President Uhuru Kenyatta has put on notice all drug barons operating in the country saying that state machiner...
BUSINESS
Resolution rolls out marine insurance
Resolution Insurance is the latest entrant into marine cargo underwriting for import and exports following the coming into force of a new law that compels importers to buy policy f...
SPORTS
Tusker FC unveil new players ahead of 2017 season
Kenya Premier League Champions Tusker FC today unveiled its new signings ahead of the 2017 football season at the club’s Ruaraka training ground. The League and Cup champions have...
FEATURES
PrideInn group unveils Sh3.1b conference resort
Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort Convention Centre and Spa is the latest ‘conference luxury resort’ to be built in Mombasa targeting conference tourism at the Coast. Hasnain Noorani...
ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Leighton Walsh, better known as Walshy Fire
A Jamaican kid from Carol City who picked up on music at an early age and never let go. Leighton Walsh, better known as Walshy Fire, one-third of the genre-blurring, future-fusion...